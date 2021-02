The Morrow County Hospital Board Appointing Authority will hold a Special Meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Monday March 1 by WebEx.

The purpose of the special meeting is to make two Morrow County Hospital Board appointments.

To join by WebEx:

https://morrowcounty.webex.com/morrowcounty/j.php?MTID=m31e28e4237b3d8de5772b620ec2f0cbe

Meeting number:

132 065 7172

Password:

Fapn7q6Fkx3