Eleven members of the Cardington FFA Chapter recently competed in the County Public Speaking contest.

There are four different divisions in the contest, prepared beginning, prepared advanced, extemporaneous, and creed speaking.

There were four members of the Cardington chapter who each won their respective division and moved on to the Sub Districts. They were Sage Whetnall, Tess Ruehrmund, Maddie Brehm and Autumn Holt.

On Feb. 9, these members competed at the sub district competition where all four placed and moved on to the district competition.

This is the first time in more than five years that the chapter had a district qualifier in all four divisions in the same year. The chapter is honored to have been represented by these four members who represent the Cardington FFA Chapter.