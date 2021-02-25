Meetings, events

• Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting, Monday, March 15, Miller Center, 3700 County Road 168, Cardington; 4:30 p.m. If you wish to attend, face masks are required.

• The Knights of Columbus is hosting Lenten fish dinners on Friday, Feb. 26; Friday, March 12; and Friday, March 26. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty Street, Galion. Meals are available for $10 each. Drive-thru or carry-out meals only.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/02/web1_calendar-2.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.