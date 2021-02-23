Annual festival canceled

Not unexpected, but disappointing. The continuing COVID-19 pandemic forced Delaware Arts Festival board members, on Feb. 11, to cancel the 2021 festival.

With a mid-May organizational deadline and the pandemic still ongoing, it became apparent a decision was necessary. Mark Hardymon, board president, said, “We worked with the Delaware Public Health District and the City of Delaware and found there are still too many unknowns. We were up against a timeline to make a decision, and the board voted to cancel the 2021 festival.”

Even with the vaccine roll out and declining COVID numbers, the health and safety of artists, patrons, sponsors and volunteers are a top priority, he said.

The nonrefundable jury fee, already paid by new exhibitors, is rolled over to the 2022 festival. The board wishes to thank all artists for their support and optimism. The committee is confident, enthusiastic, and ready to work hard for a bigger and better-than-ever Delaware Arts Festival 2022, Hardymon said. The 2022 event is scheduled to take place date May 14-15.

Delaware Arts Festival is a not-for-profit organization supporting community arts. Through festival profits, the association provides $10,000 in grants to countywide schools for art projects. In addition, another $20,000 is awarded to three countywide high school senior art students. As visual arts majors, the funds help students defer college costs.

For updated festival news visit delawareartsfestival.org or facebook.com/Delaware-Arts-Festival.

Pictured is the poster organziers were planning to use for the 2021 Delaware Arts Festival. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/02/web1_Arts-Fest-Poster.jpg Pictured is the poster organziers were planning to use for the 2021 Delaware Arts Festival. Courtesy image