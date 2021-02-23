Chamber Featured Member: Heartland Country Resort

Heartland Country Resort sits on a scenic 10-acre site and is home to a bed and breakfast. But, as the sign says, it’s so much more.

Laurie and Jim Mooney purchased the property about four years ago when they wanted to expand their acreage for their three horses.

“We looked at it a few years prior and it wasn’t the right time. When it became available again, we looked at it and fell in love with it all over again,” Laurie said.

There are three cabin suites, a pavilion and a large lodge on site.

Each suite has a private entrance. They are aptly named Harmony, Serenity and Tranquility, a reflection of the peaceful feeling one gets upon entering.

A small fishing/swimming pond is on the backside of the property. A full petting zoo features pigs, goats, alpacas, horses, ponies, chickens, rabbits and dogs.

“We cater to families, as well as couples, who want to get away.”

Heartland Country Resort began in 1994 when a teacher wanted to share her love of nature, animals and the farm life with others.

It has grown and expanded under the Mooneys.

“We can accommodate family reunions, parties, wedding receptions or meetings,” she said.

Laurie also bragged on “the home-cooked, hearty, country-style breakfasts” for those who want them. “You can stay in your suite in your pajamas and have breakfast delivered.”

When guests arrive they find a peaceful, unique setting.

“It’s quiet and people really feel relaxed and let the cares of the world melt away. It gives them something they’re not going to get anywhere else.”

Contact: 3020 Township Road 190, Fredericktown; www.heartlandcountryresort.com; 740-513-1990.

