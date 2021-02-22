Bowl for the Cure raises $7,135

CARDINGTON — Sponsors of the annual Bowl for the Cure called this year’s event “a huge success.”

Held Saturday, Feb. 20, at Morrow Lanes, it raised a total of $7,135. For the first time in its 14-year history, there were two shifts to accommodate all the bowlers.

First-place team members on the first shift included Lexi Wilson, Aaron Horton, Layne Wilson, Tracy Long and Will Schindley.

Members of the first-place team, second shift, were Ray Bartrum, Devin Eichorn, Dustin Eichorn, Cameron Phelps and Will Schindley.

The event is held in memory of Kendra Benon, niece of Debbie Popp, co-proprietor of Morrow Lanes, who passed away from breast cancer at the age of 32. This year the event was held in honor of Popp, who is a breast cancer survivor.

She rolled out the first ball to begin this event in which the money raised will go to the “Spirit of Hope (Cancer) Fund,” through the Marion General Hospital Foundation, inc. to help people of Marion and Morrow counties faced with the cancer disease.

A $100 Kroger gift card was raffled off each shift and was won by Sue Irey and McKenzie Coulter. Additionally, 50/50 drawings were won by Devin Eichorn ($239) and Tim Edgell ($181) of which $161 was donated back to the cause by Edgell.

Two teams were sponsored by Fricke’s Auto, Mount Gilead; and Maceyko Tax, Cardington.

Donating raffle and door prizes were Matt Farrel (End Zone) and Restoration Brew Worx ($50 gift cards); Katie Steinmetz (Scentsy and LuLaRose Fashions); Clay Phillip (free advertising, 95.9 FM radio) Heather Foltz (Pirates Cove Pizza) GI GI Fox (Pizzaburg);

Becky Richardson (Generations Realty) Shawn and Lorena Boller (S & L Welding Services) Bunker’s Hill Winery, Chris Kneipp (NAPA Mt Gilead Auto Parts and Auto Zone); Carol Patterson (Tupperware); Mandy Sherbourne (Pampered Chef);

Eldonna McKinniss (Avon) Sara Dailey, Jamie Postell, Beth Orthmeyer, Gert Garver, Jim Patterson, Laura McCrery, Sydnie and Candance Wilson; RC and Jen Edler; Stephanie Payne, Dawn Fleming, Pat Postell, Jeanna Wallace, Cathy Ann Warren and the Stephenson Kids (Lincoln, Jessica and Errika).

The organizers of the event thank all who helped make this a huge success and a special thanks to Larry and Debbie Popp for hosting it.

