COLLEGE NEWS & NOTES

Miller on Dean’s List

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — The following student has been recognized on the Dean’s list at Norwich University for the fall 2020 semester:

Christian Jordan Miller, Marengo.

Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semester are awarded Dean’s List honors.

OU Dean’s List

ATHENS — More than 8,400 students qualified for the fall semester 2020 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

Students included:

Nathan Clemons from Cardington in the College of Fine Arts.

Abby Hickman from Cardington in the Scripps College of Communication.

Daniel Kill from Cardington in the College of Business.

Christa Seckel from Mount Gilead in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Logan Veley from Marengo in the Scripps College of Communication.

Megan Veneman from Ashley in the College of Business.

Miami President’s List

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Anthony Petulla of Mount Gilead.

Katelyn Grant of Cardington.

Maddie Mathwig of Marengo.

Dean’s List at Miami

Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Alex Foltz from Marengo.

MaKenna McClure from Cardington.

Morgan Lott from Caledonia.

Sonny Grooms from Cardington.

Ashland University Dean’s List

ASHLAND — The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Ashland University.

Aubrey Curtis of Cardington, was named to the Ashland University Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

Curtis is majoring in actuarial science. She is the daughter of Julia Curtis. Curtis is a 2019 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School.

Jacob Levering of Mount Gilead, was named to the Ashland University Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

Levering is majoring in finance. Levering is a 2020 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School.

Kelsey Walters of Cardington, was named to the Ashland University Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

Walters is majoring in middle grades education. Walters is a 2017 graduate of Highland High School.

Lauryn Casteel of Marengo, was named to the Ashland University Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

Casteel is majoring in nursing.

She is the daughter of Tom and Sheila Casteel of Marengo. Casteel is a 2018 graduate of Highland High School.

Lillee Keltner of Mount Gilead was named to the Ashland University Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Keltner is majoring in nursing and is a 2019 graduate of Highland High School.

Alexandria DeBord of Mt Vernon, was named to the Ashland University Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

DeBord is majoring in nursing. DeBord is a 2018 graduate of Highland High School.

Clay Matthews of Mount Vernon was named to the Ashland University Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

Matthews is majoring in accounting. He is the son of Angie Matthews. Matthews is a 2019 graduate of Highland High School.

Hope Miracle of Galion was named to the Ashland University Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

Miracle is majoring in commercial art.

She is the daughter of Todd and Lisa Miracle of Galion. Miracle is a 2018 graduate of Northmor Local High School.

Rebecca Duckworth of Lexington was named to the Ashland University Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

Duckworth is majoring in early childhood education.

She is the daughter of Lisa Duckworth. Duckworth is a 2018 graduate of Northmor Local High School.

Michelle Brown of Galion was named to the Ashland University Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

Brown is majoring in intervention specialist education. Brown is a 2016 graduate of Northmor Local High School.

Kade Sayre of Lexington was named to the Ashland University Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

Sayre is majoring in accounting. Sayre is a graduate of Northmor Local High School.