Mount Gilead Schools return to five-day schedule Feb. 22

MOUNT GILEAD — After much discussion, the Mount Gilead School Board approved a motion for students to return to in-person learning five days per week, beginning Monday, Feb. 22.

The district is presently on a four-day-a-week schedule with Wednesdays used for additional cleaning, teacher planning and conferencing.

Director of Special Education, Molly Clapper thanked the Morrow County Health District for their work in making the teachers’ and staffs’ first vaccinations go smoothly this week. A second vaccination will be given on March 17.

Elementary Principal Chris Kamenski shared good news that the four day per week in-person classes are going well.

“Kids are excited about being able to eat in the cafeteria and be in their classrooms again,” Kamenski said. “It’s good to have the children back and have some sense of normalcy.”

Financial, personnel

District Treasurer Tina Gabler noted that the cafeteria lunchroom account is about $15,000 in the red due to much less business and fewer a la carte purchases during the pandemic. Gabler is checking if it is possible to use some of the pandemic funds to make an adjustment before using general fund money.

The board approved the January financial report and the tax rates presented by the county auditor.

Employment was approved for Ron Chapman as substitute bus driver, Quinn Maceyko as substitute teacher, Karis Mason as full-time school psychologist to be effective August 2021 and Emily Thrasher as substitute teacher and teacher aide.

Supplemental contracts were approved for the 2020-2021 school year for head baseball coach, Mark Kennon, JV baseball coach Kole Fischer, assistant softball coach Lydia Farley and assistant baseball coach Noah Arrington. Randy Mann was approved for spring musical director and Faye Ruhl as spring faculty manager. Several volunteer baseball and softball assistant coaches were also approved.

A supplemental contract was approved for Mike Reid as High School head football coach for the 2021-2022 school year.

Calendar approved

The board approved the 2021-2022 school calendar with a start date for school to begin after the Morrow County Fair. School will begin Sept. 7, 2021.

The next board meeting will be held Tuesday, March 16 at 7 p.m. in the Board of Education office.