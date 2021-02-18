Residents find fun home activities

MOUNT GILEAD — Hannah Ara has found creative things for her children Griffin and Quinn to do during the cold, snowy days of February.

“My kids and I used all the snow and snow days as an opportunity to learn some science, cooking and enjoy a delicious treat recipe our sweet neighbor shared with us, snow ice cream,” she said.

Others have found similar pastimes while COVID-19 and the weather limit travel.

“Bird watching. It’s relaxing and entertaining to see the different types that come in to the feeders,” said Joyce Glass of Congress Township.

For those who ventured outside, there’s always one American tradition.

“We’ve built snowmen, done lots of artwork and even tried some new recipes,” said Nicole Lynn.

Bonding at home may have benefits for youngsters.

Jessica Scott of Iberia says her children “have become best friends.”

“They play games together every day with minimal bickering. I think the COVID restrictions and online school is going to give my kids an advantage in the long run. They have developed a closer bond to each other and have not had the social stresses that affect so many kids.”

Brooke Ocker offered her thoughts on making the best of winter amid the pandemic.

“Online shopping, smoothie making, arranging the house to create a different feel without spending money and lots of home workouts.”

Dee Sheets also has done online shopping, along with other fun things.

“Teaching the kids about VHS tapes, we’ve been stocking up. They’re amazed by them. Playing games … good ole family time,” she said.

Nancy Jesson of Johnsville finds time to help others.

“I am an older lady and I do sewing for children in Haiti. I also did some pillows and a T-shirt quilt for a family that had lost their dad.”

Solitary activities suit Tanya Brown Nell just fine.

“I have switched up my shopping habits that I started to do before the pandemic anyhow,” said the Franklin Township resident.

“I honed in my canning skills over the summer and fall and make my own bread and noodles now. I’ve always enjoyed reading, sewing and nature.”

Living on a farm near Edison brings affords Krista Andrew Betti and her family lots to do.

“Riding horses, snowmobile, playing in the barn. No down time on the farm,” she said.

Sarah Wigton Hickman of Cardington has been busy “scrapbooking all of the sports articles from the past three years trying to get a jump on graduation 2022” for her son Nate.

Kim Moffat Walsh has spent the last few months “downsizing 20 years worth of stuff” and moving from here from Knox County.

“I’m sort of house-bound for now with the weather and COVID precautions and we haven’t really met our neighbors yet. Hoping to be able to visit with my 92-year-old mom in a nursing home in Mount Vernon. It’s really been a long year,” she said.

Rachel Gordon has a son Liam who is non-verbal autistic; so wearing a mask is not possible.

“He stays home all the time. It’s hard for him, but I find ways to engage his mind as much as possible. We make lots of crafts. He loves pirates and ships so today we made a ship,” Gordon said.

Becky Cremeans says she spends her time “on Facebook a lot, plus cleaning house and cooking meals.”

One local business, Mary K’s Flowers, gave back to another last week.

“We delivered 30 dozen red rose bouquets to the Morrow County Hospital. It’s a small token of our appreciation for everything our front-line workers are doing and giving up to keep us safe.”

Hannah Ara's children, Griffin, 6, and Quinn, 2, make snow ice cream. Nicole Lynn's snowman. Joyce Glass watches birds feed outside her window during snowy, winter days. Jenna and Brooklyn Betti enjoy their horses.

Games, cooking, online shopping popular