Lakey chosen new village police chief

MOUNT GILEAD — The village has hired Adam Lakey as its new police chief. He succeeds Brian Zerman who retired last month after 30 years with the department.

Village Council approved the appointment by a 5-1 vote Monday night. Council member Chris Sherbourne cast the lone no vote.

Patrolman Lakey began with the village police department in March 2010.

He has two degrees from Marion Technical College in criminal justice technology and business management technology.

Two full-time officers were also sworn in earlier.

Patrolman Roger Meyer, who advanced from the part-time roster, and patrolman David Blanton, who received his first law enforcement commission.

In other business:

• A snowy winter has nearly depleted the village’s salt supply.

On Feb. 9 it ordered 100 tons of salt through Cargill at a cost of $49 per ton, village administrator Derek Allen told village council Monday night.

It had utilized the first 100 tons ordered previously. The salt arrived Monday.

“We are ready for whatever we need to do on the streets,” Allen said.

• Four fire department members were scheduled to work that night in anticipation of the winter storm.

