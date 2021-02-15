MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Feb. 5-12

DRUG ARREST

A motorist on was stopped on East High Street for driving under suspension, having one headlight and possession of marijuana. Additional charges of trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia will be requested upon receipt of test results.

DOMESTIC CALL

Officer provided assistance to Cardington Police regarding a domestic incident in Fulton. All parties were compliant and no injuries reported.

OVI CHARGE

A man was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated on West High Street.

ACCIDENT

Officer investigated an accident on South Rich Street where one vehicle backed into a parked vehicle causing minor damage.

ASSIST UNIT

A resident was contacted upon request by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office regarding a vehicle involved in a crime there. Information on the vehicle being sold was given to the agency.

DRIVER CITED

A woman was cited for failure to control after striking a tree with her vehicle at Iberia and Douglas streets.

VEHICLE STRUCK

A vehicle sitting on North Main Street was struck from behind by another vehicle, causing property damage.

RECKLESS DRIVER

A report of a reckless motorist on North Main Street was investigated. No vehicle matching the description was located.

COMPLAINT FILED

A resident on South Delaware Street reported someone entered her vehicle without permission.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

A caller reported two people in vehicles got out and walked around his residence on North Main Street and then knocked on the door. No vehicles matching the description was located.

NOISE COMPLAINT

A resident reported noise on North Main Street. Patrol of the area was unable to locate any noise.

MOTORIST CITED

A man sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle at South Main and Marion streets was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence, refusal and impeding traffic.