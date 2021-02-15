MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Feb. 8-11
Harassment, Road 23, Cardington
Assist other Agency, SR 61, Bennington
Assist other Agency, Road 25, Harmony
Motorcycle/ATV complaint, Road 175, Chester
Private property crash, Marengo
Livestock in roadway, Road 115, Gilead
Disabled vehicle, SR 42, Westfield
Neighbor dispute, SR 314, Troy
Assist other Agency, Cardington
Livestock in roadway, Road 115, Franklin
Suspicious vehicle, Road 46, North Bloomfield
Livestock in roadway, SR 95, Franklin
Assist other Agency, Road 209, Bennington
Suspicious vehicle, SR 61, Bennington
Domestic, Road 212, Bennington
Disabled vehicle, Road 31, Washington
Suspicious person, Road 242, Perry
Neighbor dispute, Road 25, Chester
Juvenile complaint, SR 19, North Bloomfield
Disabled vehicle, SR 61, Washington
Assist other Agency, Road 108, Franklin
Assist other Agency, Sparta
Disabled vehicle, SR 42, Congress