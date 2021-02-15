Posted on by

MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE


Feb. 8-11

Harassment, Road 23, Cardington

Assist other Agency, SR 61, Bennington

Assist other Agency, Road 25, Harmony

Motorcycle/ATV complaint, Road 175, Chester

Private property crash, Marengo

Livestock in roadway, Road 115, Gilead

Disabled vehicle, SR 42, Westfield

Neighbor dispute, SR 314, Troy

Assist other Agency, Cardington

Livestock in roadway, Road 115, Franklin

Suspicious vehicle, Road 46, North Bloomfield

Livestock in roadway, SR 95, Franklin

Assist other Agency, Road 209, Bennington

Suspicious vehicle, SR 61, Bennington

Domestic, Road 212, Bennington

Disabled vehicle, Road 31, Washington

Suspicious person, Road 242, Perry

Neighbor dispute, Road 25, Chester

Juvenile complaint, SR 19, North Bloomfield

Disabled vehicle, SR 61, Washington

Assist other Agency, Road 108, Franklin

Assist other Agency, Sparta

Disabled vehicle, SR 42, Congress