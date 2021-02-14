Winter Storm Warning in effect

Brace yourself.

A Winter Storm Warning will take effect Monday morning for most of Ohio as we prepare for significant accumulating snowfall. Warnings and watches will last through Tuesday afternoon.

This includes Crawford and Morrow counties and most of central Ohio to Columbus.

Estimates vary but some are calling for up to 8 inches of snow.

The first system is expected to bring accumulating snowfall Sunday night into Monday morning, which is likely to impact the Monday morning commute.

There will likely be a lull in snowfall on Monday afternoon, before a stronger system moves through the area Monday night into Tuesday. This system is expected to produce widespread, heavier snow and will impact the Tuesday morning commute.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/02/web1_winter.jpg