Morrow County Hospital expands visitation policy

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Hospital has announced that effective Monday, Feb. 15, it will allow one visitor per patient at their emergency department, urgent care, surgery and invasive procedure areas.

Each patient will select a designated visitor for the duration of their stay, who may visit daily.

Outpatient centers including laboratories, imaging and rehabilitation centers will continue to not allow visitors with limited exceptions.

All visitors will be required to wear a hospital-provided mask, except while eating, and be asymptomatic of COVID-19 symptoms.

The following exceptions will be made for patients in unique medical situations:

• Patients that have tested positive for COVID-19 — No visitors allowed with exceptions for end-of-life situations.

• Patients receiving end-of-life care — Acute end-of-life patients may have up to three visitors at any given time, and no maximum number of visitors per day.

• Patients receiving pediatric, adolescent care — Minor patients may have two parents or guardians visit.

• Visitors with disabilities who need assistance — Caretakers for visitors who are disoriented, disabled or in need of an interpreter are permitted.

Hours and entrances may continue to be limited while visitor restrictions are in place.