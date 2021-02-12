Meetings, events

• The annual Valentine’s Day Clothing Drive for the Needy will take place the week of Feb. 14. Please donate clean and gently used clothing items and shoes for adults, teens, children, and infants to the Salvation Army (Marion store) or to Goodwill Industries (Mount Gilead, Marion, Galion, Delaware, Marysville, and Columbus stores). This is a community service project of Ohio Central Bible College.

• The Crawford Park District will host a Heart Hike from Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 21 at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 Ohio 598. Participants are invited to look for hearts as they hike. For information about programs at the Crawford Park District, call 419-683-9000 or go to crawfordparkdistrict.org.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/02/web1_calendar-1.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.