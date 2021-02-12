COLLEGE NEWS

YSU President’s List

YOUNGSTOWN — Cassandra Snopik, Business Administration major from Cardington, has been named to the President’s List for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average in the fall semester 2020.

YSU Dean’s List

The following local Youngstown State University students have been named to the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2020:

Cassandra Snopik of Cardington majoring in Business Administration.

Christina Simmons of Marengo majoring in Art Studio Graphic + Interactive Design Track.

Kelly Baer of Mount Gilead majoring in Anthropology.

Szwabinsky named to Dean’s List

LORETTO, Pa. — Roman Szwabinsky, finance from Cardington, was named to the Dean’s List at Saint Francis University.

Szwabinsky was among more than 750 students who earned a spot on one of the honors lists for the fall 2020 semester.

Findlay Dean’s List

FINDLAY — The dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include:

Aldeane Casto of Cardington.

Marissa Hall of Cardington.

Kelsey Kennon of Mount Gilead.

Adeline Rawlins of Cardington.