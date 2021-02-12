UNITED WAY OF MORROW COUNTY AGENCIES

Helpline

The 2-1-1 Information Referral System is a great resource for information in Morrow County. The United Way of Morrow County provides funding to 2-1-1, which is available 24 hours a day/ 7days a week.

American Red Cross

When there is a disaster in Morrow County, a house fire, a tornado, etc. the Red Cross is there to help with the situation. United Way of Morrow County dollars help with this process and allows residents to take care of themselves during a time of crisis.

No Limits Outreach Center

The No Limits Outreach Center is a recovery center for adults with a history of mental illness. The United Way of Morrow County provides money to assist with the food pantry, supporting families as they take steps out of poverty.

Gilead Fitness

A gym and fitness center providing opportunities to Morrow County residents through exercise, cardio and fitness. With United Way funding, they are able to offer scholarships to those in need, as well as discounted rates for youth, students and first responders.

Catalyst Life Services

Community Center for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing

United Way of Morrow County helps to provide services to individuals with a hearing loss and their families. Sign language interpreting, captioning, transitional youth services, sign language classes, support services, trainings and workshops are some of the services offered.

The Marion Shelter Program

Funding to the Marion Shelter Program assists Morrow County residents with safe shelter, basic necessities, and a structured opportunity to (re)gain sustainable self-sufficiency.

Dolly Parton Imagination Library

A book giving program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school. The United Way of Morrow County is committed to education in Morrow County. Putting books in the hands of children is one way to accomplish that commitment.

Turning Point

Victims who already have minimal resources and/or limited options contemplate remaining in abusive and often dangerous situations. United Way of Morrow County funds help to ensure that victims have a safe place to go and programming to assist with options.

National Alliance on Mental Illness

NAMI’s mission is to improve quality of life and ensure dignity and respect for persons with mental illness and offer support to their families and close friends. United Way dollars help make this mission a reality.

Goodwill Industries

The United Way of Morrow County supports the Emergency Clothing Program. Through a voucher system, or self referral, clothes are provided to those in an emergency/crisis situation.

Cardington Community Food Pantry

This food pantry serves families and individual who meet federal guidelines. The United Way of Morrow County provides funding to this program to assist the residents of Morrow County with the food needed to sustain them.

Morrow County Food Pantry

This food pantry, with assistance from The United Way of Morrow County, provides three meals for three days for each person in the household on a requested basis.

Maryhaven

United Way of Morrow County funding assists in the Medication Assisted Treatment program for Drugs and Alcohol addiction in addition to The Stable Cradle Program, and program for pregnant women who have an addiction.

Esther’s Dream

Esther’s Dream (Every Girl Should Truly Have an Evening to Remember) is a prom and homecoming boutique located at The Mount Gilead School’s Board of Education Office. Donated dresses, shoes and accessories are provided to girls that can benefit from them free of charge. Donations are always accepted.

Real Money Real World

The United Way of Morrow County, in conjunction with The Ohio State University Extension Office of Morrow County, provides an interactive, hands- on opportunity for eighth graders to experience the “real world” through education.