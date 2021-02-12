United Way of Morrow County plans Radiothon, fundraisers

MOUNT GILEAD — The United Way of Morrow County’s campaign is moving forward with plenty on the calendar for 2021.

“With the pandemic coming in 2020, we really didn’t get to do any of our fundraisers,” said Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton, who serves as board chairman.

“This year we plan to have them, but they may be changed a little bit. We are going to do what we can to raise funds for United Way.”

Among the events is the popular Purse Bingo, which has been successful in the past but wasn’t held last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are working with the Morrow County Health Department on any events we have. We want it safe for anyone working or attending the event,” Hinton said. “We’ll do the same thing with the Radiothon before we have it.”

Masks will be required at the events.

A local business has agreed to host Purse Bingo. Details will be announced at a later date, but it’s planned for early August.

Executive Director Jodi Hayes is excited about resuming fundraising activities.

“Purse Bingo is a bingo game where we play 20 games and the winners walk away with a brand new designer purse, with a retail value of $350 or more. Those purses are donated by local businesses,” she said.

Tables are purchased with eight people per table. Wine, snacks and bingo cards are part of the evening.

“You can buy more bingo books. There are raffle items with tables also sponsored by local businesses to get their name out there too,” Hayes said.

Many women attend the event, but men are invited to play as well.

”You also could help us out and model purses or sell additional bingo books,” Hayes said.

Hinton also said Painting With Pups is being planned.

“It will be in partnership with the United Way of Morrow County and the Morrow County Dog Shelter. We’ll have more on that at a later date.”

The Morrow County-Opoly game is still available for purchase at $30 each. They will be available at the Radiothon or by calling the United Way office at 419-946-2053.

The Radiothon is April 15. It airs, commercial free, on Classic Rock 95.1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“It will be held at the Mount Gilead Village Fire Department. The goal this year is $20,000,” Hayes said.

Individuals call in pledges that day and some businesses do fundraisers prior to the Radiothon and donate money from those events.

“We also have agencies come in and talk about their success stories from the previous year, and that’s a pretty powerful part of the Radiothon.”

Board members 2021

President: John Hinton, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Vice President: Susie Sexton, The Tomorrow Center.

Treasurer: Missy Caldwell, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Secretary: Teri Gray, Mt. Gilead Schools/Administrative Assistant.

Hannah (Hartman) Burton, Hartman Printing Company.

Pam Caulkins, Cardington Yutaka Technologies.

Leigh Conant, Century 21 Gold Standard.

Ben Granger, Atrium Living Centers.

Matt Griffith, Griffith and Brininger, LLC.

John Harsch, Morrow County EMA.

Troy Landon, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Carla Moodispaugh, C Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods.

Amber Moreland, Consolidated Cooperative.

Mike Porter

Nikki Vanderkooi, Consolidated Cooperative.

