Trinity women make valentines

MOUNT GILEAD — United Methodist Women (UMW) of Trinity Church in Mount Gilead gathered Monday afternoon to make valentines and care packages for shut-ins, college students and military members.

Retired Mount Gilead art instructor Robin Brucker assisted the group of 12 women in crafting valentines in several colors and patterns. The valentines were included in gift packages the group assembled with packs of hot chocolate, candies, packs of soup, tea and personal items.

The group discussed mission projects for 2021 and planned the calendar events and meetings for the year. President, Noni Wheeler led the group as they considered how they can incorporate the year’s theme, “Knitted together for God’s good work.”

Anne Cotton closed the meeting with prayer.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/02/web1_IMG_20210208_145629.jpg