Cardington sets school vaccine dates

CARDINGTON — Brian Petrie, superintendent of the Cardington-Lincoln School District, announced at the Feb. 8 board of education meeting, the dates that the staff will receive virus vaccinations.

Petrie said 81 staff members would receive the first dose of the virus vaccinations on Thursday, Feb. 11.

All have given their consent with 16 on the no waste list if there are any vaccinations left. The second dose will be given March 11 and Friday, March 12, will be their “remote” day.

There will be no associated cost, he said.

In other business:

• Treasurer Jon Mason, explained the school insurance consultants agreement at a cost of $3,000 to the district. He said these consultants study property fleet and liability for the district, seeking insurance tailored to our district.

The board approved the agreement.

He also had information related to the district’s assessed valuation sent from the county auditor and budget commission which includes the rates and amounts for the district providing the district’s assessed valuation for 2021.

“Our millage rates have not changed but the valuation has gone up,” he said, explaining that “Every three years we go through either reappraisal or update and 2020 was an update. aligning to true market conditions as possible. The conclusion is ag valuations have gone down and the residential went up,” he said.

He cited figures that show we will see an increase in our general funds collection due to the change in these values. “There is no change in tax rates, just the values that change,” he said.

The county auditor, treasurer and prosecuting attorney make up the budget commission and establish the rates announced here, he noted. The three sources of revenue for the district are property tax, income tax and state foundation.

• Petrie explained House Bill 436, which explores dyslexia screening that can begin in grades K-3 with the goal being to discover dyslexia in the first grade. Petrie also reviewed House Bill 123, threat assessment team.

• Following discussion the board approved by resolution, allowing non degreed individuals to serve as substitute teaches on a temporary license for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year and will be paid $85 per day upon completion of temporary license requirements.

• Approved administrative exempt staff $500 stipends for the 2020-2021 school year for Tracey Zvansky and Ronny Wolford.

• Approved the retirement/resignation of Yvonne Eastep, head cook, effective May 31, 2021.

• Petrie said Food Director Brent Herdman share details on the summer meals program, a program coordinated with River Valley.

• Board member Quinn Maceyko gave an update on the Strategic Planning Committee, including visits to district buildings to study possible improvements.

• The board meets next on March 15.