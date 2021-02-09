Chamber Featured Member: Gompf Monuments

Gompf Monuments believes headstones and monuments serve as an important piece of history that marks the life and memory of a loved one that has passed.

Greg Gompf said the company started in 1885 with his grandfather and the funeral home business, but has continued to evolve.

“About 10 years ago, we made the conscious decision to market this as a full-time opportunity to promote to people in the county and surrounding areas. It’s kind of grown, with two different display sites one here in Cardington and one in Edison,” he said.

It’s another service to offer to families that they serve.

Monuments are made of granite, a very natural durable substance.

“A lot of factors go into the cost of a monument, including color. Colors that are less known or less available will make it go up in cost,” Gompf said.

The size and style of the monument also factor into the pricing. “When you get into special shapes and sizes, that also gets into more cost.”

Families may prefer a more personalized monument for their loved one.

“The laser technology actually laser etches the portraits and pictures onto the stone. That does get into the higher cost realm due to the depth and detail that goes into that work.”

“The goal is to commemorate their loved ones in the fashion that they’re looking for; something about the person will stand out. We try to give as many options with the color, style and design work so it can be something that definitely marks their legacy.”

They also offer a full line of pet markers for your four-legged companions who have passed away.

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends by appointment. Location: 440 Center St., Cardington; phone: 419-864-9045.

