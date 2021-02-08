Mount Gilead names Zack Howard superintendent

MOUNT GILEAD — The Mount Gilead School Board unanimously approved the employment of Dr. Zachary B. Howard as Superintendent of the district at a special meeting Friday, Feb. 5.

His three–year contract is effective Aug. 1, 2021 and continues through July 31, 2024.

Howard is currently Chief Administrative Officer of Pickerington City Schools. He will replace Interim Superintendent Larry Zimmerman who has served in the position since December 2019.

At the meeting, School Board President Jeff Sayers introduced Howard to several from the community that included teachers, parents and administrators.

“We look forward to working with Zack for many years,” said Sayers. “Zack brings many leadership skills and much experience that will make him a great leader for our district.”

Howard spoke briefly, thanking all those who spoke with him in the interview process.

“I look forward to beginning August 1st and working together to bring the best possible education to the kids in Mount Gilead,” Howard said.

“Mount Gilead is a great community. I am very excited to begin serving the Mount Gilead School District as the next superintendent,” Howard said. “I can’t wait to partner with the Board of Education, staff, students and community in providing the best education possible for our students.”

Howard has served the Pickerington City School District as the Chief Administrative Officer the past year and a half. Previously, he was the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, served as the Director of Assessment and Accountability, Principal of Pickerington Central, Assistant Principal of Pickerington North, Dean of Students at Pickerington Central. He taught biology and coached at Pickerington High School for eight years early in his career.

Howard graduated from Marysville High School. He has a B.S from Muskingum University, an M.S. in Educational Leadership from the University of Dayton and an Ed.D from Concordia University in Chicago.

Howard and his wife Elizabeth reside in Blacklick, Ohio. They plan to move to Mount Gilead within the next year. He and his wife have a blended family with four children, Luke, 19; Emma, 18; Leyton, 17; and Bo, 16.

Board members chose Howard from a field of 40 applicants whose credentials they reviewed. 74 community members, parents, teachers and administrators had input in developing the superintendent qualifications and profile. There were 24 community members and staff who were in a “meet and greet” committee that asked candidates questions and gave the board feedback.

The board then interviewed seven semi-finalists and three finalists returned for a second interview February 2.

School Board member Brandie Salisbury said she looks forward to Howard’s leadership.

“I believe he will be ideal in bringing our district forward in the future,” Salisbury said. “It’s a big testament to him that several from his Pickerington School Board came tonight to wish him well.”

