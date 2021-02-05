Morrow County Health Initiative Citizens Advisory Group – Public Meeting

The Morrow County Health Initiative Citizens Advisory Group (MCHICAG) will hold a public meeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on February 8, 2021, by Zoom virtual meeting.

This is a public meeting of the advisory group established by the Morrow County Hospital-Morrow County Commissioner settlement agreement of December 30, 2020.

The meeting is being held to:

· Discuss email and document protocols in light of Sunshine Laws

· Identify resources for the committee to review to aid in formulating final report.

· Bring forth names for consideration/selection as the 7th member and chairperson for the Morrow County Health Initiative Citizens Advisory Group

· Schedule next meeting date

MC-HIC Zoom Meeting – Public https://zoom.us/j/91075374331?pwd=dUd0TE1vNGxTWVpaQ0lreXE2bkhzQT09

Meeting ID: 910 7537 4331

Passcode: 2021