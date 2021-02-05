Selover Library offers seating for two

CHESTERVILLE — Anyone driving by Selover Public Library can’t help but notice something a little different on the library’s sign. Two pairs of pink underpants greet passersby to promote the library’s latest fun grab-and-go kit.

February is Library Lovers’ Month. Throughout the month of February, Selover Library visitors can check out a Library Lovers Seating for Two Movie Night Grab-n-Go Kit. In their kit, patrons will find two surprise movies that will be checked out on their library card, free popcorn and candy, questions to quiz their partners with, and an entry for a drawing.

The Seating for Two drawing will be held in March. The winner will receive dinner for two at Legacy restaurant in Marengo and two pairs of festive underpants from Duluth Trading Company.

Patrons can come inside the library to check out the movie night kit, or park in the front lot to use the library’s curbside service. The library is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-7 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Selover Public Library in Chesterville invites library visitors to check out their movie night kits for a chance to win. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/02/web1_PXL_20210204_211323787.jpg Selover Public Library in Chesterville invites library visitors to check out their movie night kits for a chance to win. Courtesy photo