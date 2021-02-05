MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Feb. 1-3

BLOCKED STREET

Village reported a semi tractor-trailer partially stuck on Iberia Street. It was blocking one lane of traffic. Traffic control was provided until a wrecker arrived to remove the semi from the roadway.

THEFT AT STORE

A possible theft in progress at Discount Drug Mart was reported. Upon arrival a male suspect had items in his pocket. He said he did not have a cart so he put them there. He then paid for the items he had, and was then trespassed from the store. He was told not to return or he could be charged with trespassing.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE

A Bank Street resident reported a running vehicle parked off the roadway for more than an your. The vehicle’s owner said it was stuck. With assistance from officers, the vehicle was pushed into the driveway and snow shoveled to allow passage.

SUSPICIOUS PERSONS

A report of two vehicles parked in the parking lot at Whetstone School was investigated. It turned out to be a group of four people sledding down the hill behind the building.