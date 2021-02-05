COLLEGE NEWS

Grossman gets degree

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Park University announces its fall 2020 graduates from the University’s flagship Parkville Campus, as well as branches.

Bachelor of Science: Scott D. Grossman, Management/Human Resources, Marengo.

Dean’s List at Ohio Northern

The following students from Morrow County were named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2020 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full time.

Andrew Cooley, Highland High School.

Jarrod Fair, Cardington-Lincoln High School.

McKenzie Cardington, Cardington-Lincoln High School.

Ryland Thomas, Northmor Local High School.

Tate Tobin, Highland High School.