NWS: Periods of heavy snow expected tonight

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service in Cleveland is calling for periods of heavy snowfall tonight across north central Ohio.

Forecasters said to expect moderate to heavy snowfall to continue over the area into tonight. Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

Visibilities will drop to half a mile at times in the heaviest snow bands.

Untreated roadways may become slick. Drivers should use extra caution and allow for safe breaking distance.

The forecast for tonight (Thursday) is calling for snowfall until around 2 a.m. Friday. The overnight low is predicted to be around 18 degrees. Winds will come from the south between 20-25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind gusts could be as high as 37 mph.

Friday’s forecast is calling for mostly cloudy skies with a high around 24 degrees. Winds will continue to come from the southwest at 20-22 mph with gusts as a high as 33 mph.

National Weather Service meteorologists said the coldest air of the season is expected to arrive this weekend into early next week. Below zero wind chills are possible this weekend through Monday night.

