Bowl for the Cure tournament planned

CARDINGTON — The 14th annual “Bowl for the Cure” tournament will be held Saturday, Feb. 20 Lanes. The tournament will begin at 2 p.m.

Monies raised this year will be donated to the “Spirit of Hope” through Marion General Hospital.

A spokesperson for the tournament said, “We are trying to keep it local — many women battling cancer from Morrow County use Marion General Hospital.”

The tournament will be played in memory of Kendra Benson, niece of Debbie Popp, co-owner of Morrow Lanes and in HONOR of Popp, whose battle with cancer has been won with her being declared “Cancer Free.” Popp was unable to attend in 2020 because of her illness.

Lanes will be reserved on a “first come – first served” basis. Donations of prizes or prize money can be left at the lanes any day after 4 p.m.

COVID-19 virus safety precautions will be observed and that includes spacing. Spectators will be limited to observe those precautions.

For information contact Debbie Popp at 419-864-3941.