Special Meeting Notice

The Morrow County Health Initiative Citizens Advisory Group (MCHICAG) will hold a public meeting from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on February 3, 2021, by Zoom virtual meeting.
This is the first meeting of the advisory group established by the Morrow County Hospital-Morrow County Commissioner settlement agreement of December 30, 2020.
The meeting is being held to:
Appoint a 7th member and chairperson for the Morrow County Health Initiative Citizens Advisory Group
Discuss observation of Ohio’s Sunshine Laws
Schedule next meeting date
The public may attend the meeting by the below information:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/91075374331?pwd=dUd0TE1vNGxTWVpaQ0lreXE2bkhzQT09
Meeting ID: 910 7537 4331
Passcode: 2021