Special Meeting Notice

The Morrow County Health Initiative Citizens Advisory Group (MCHICAG) will hold a public meeting from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on February 3, 2021, by Zoom virtual meeting.

This is the first meeting of the advisory group established by the Morrow County Hospital-Morrow County Commissioner settlement agreement of December 30, 2020.

The meeting is being held to:

Appoint a 7th member and chairperson for the Morrow County Health Initiative Citizens Advisory Group

Discuss observation of Ohio’s Sunshine Laws

Schedule next meeting date

The public may attend the meeting by the below information:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/91075374331?pwd=dUd0TE1vNGxTWVpaQ0lreXE2bkhzQT09

Meeting ID: 910 7537 4331

Passcode: 2021