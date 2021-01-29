HPM demolition continuing

Demolition of the former HPM plant on the west side of Mount Gilead continues. It began Dec. 22, 2020. No timetable has been established for completion of the project. The plant ceased operating in 2009, bringing an end to 132 years of manufacturing in the village.

Demolition of the former HPM plant on the west side of Mount Gilead continues. It began Dec. 22, 2020. No timetable has been established for completion of the project. The plant ceased operating in 2009, bringing an end to 132 years of manufacturing in the village.