Hospital distributes vaccines for next phase

MOUNT GILEAD — Retired Mount Gilead High School Librarian Ilene Stambaugh was pleased to get her first vaccine injection Thursday at Morrow County Hospital.

“I hardly felt it,” said Stambaugh. “It didn’t hurt at all.”

Stambaugh received her vaccination from Emily Leonhard MSNRN. She also received her appointment for a second follow-up vaccination in three weeks.

Leonhard along with MCH Pharmacist Holly Trainer are in charge of applying for and distributing vaccines for the hospital. Leonhard said she and Trainer took training for preserving and distributing vaccine through the Ohio Department of Health.

The hospital learned on Tuesday that they would be receiving 200 doses of Pfizer-Biontech Covid-19 vaccine for Phase 1B for adults 75 and older.

Hospital staff immediately began calling from their lists of patients and word also got around that there were doses available. Appointments have been set up for these 200 doses with a waiting list started for the next round.

Trainer explained that the vaccine is kept at negative 70 degrees Celsius on dry ice. They are very careful of keeping protocols to protect the vaccine.

“Our goal is to administer all the vaccine doses within five days,” Trainer said.

Morrow County Emergency Management Coordinator John Harsch said that the Morrow County Health Department, Kroger and Drug Mart also got doses again. Amounts received in the last couple weeks vary from 100 to 200 doses per location.

EMS personnel are getting their second doses this week from the Health Department. Hospital associates are also receiving their second doses. The Health Department and all other locations in the county are starting their Phase 1B with adults 75 and above.

Harsch is pleased that the vaccines are available and being distributed even if it seems slow.

Both Harsch and MCH Community Outreach Coordinator Tammy Schott encourage Morrow County residents to call to get on a waiting list for an appointment, even if they aren’t on a group presently getting vaccinations. When you call leave your name and phone number. Calls will be returned as vaccine becomes available.

“We aren’t promising,” said Schott. “But we are keeping a waiting list for when another round becomes available.”

To get on the hospital list for an appointment call 419-949-3089, For the Morrow County Health Department call 419-947-1545, Ext. 302, Kroger 419-947-9134 and Drug Mart 419-947-1404.

Ilene Stambaugh receives a vaccination from Emily Leonhard MSNRN at Morrow County Hospital on Thursday afternoon. The hospital received 200 doses this week.