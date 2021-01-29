Drive-up window added at MG Library

MOUNT GILEAD — From borrowing books and movies or picking up holds to even printing via the library’s Wi-Fi, the library’s new drive-up window looks to make utilizing library services even easier.

“With the lockdown and social distancing and people trying to do the right thing, we really think the drive-up window will become a lifeline for us,” said Library Director Melissa Kipp.

“Now, even if the county’s COVID levels rise, we can safely stay open and continue to serve the public.”

While the drive-up window was installed the last week in January, the first official day of use is Monday, Feb. 1.

The drive-up window can be accessed from the east alley near the book drop. To access, simply pull up during open hours and press the round button on the drive-up window drawer. This will alert staff of your presence.

Almost every service currently offered at the library can be done through the window from the convenience of your car. This includes hold-pickups, copies, faxing, scan to email, wireless printing pick-up, take-and-make craft kit pick-ups, and more. Inperson hold pick-ups can be accessed on the 2nd floor of the library.

Funding for this addition was made possible by the CARES Act Grant funding the library received in 2020.

The Drive-Up window will be open the same days and hours as the library is currently operating – Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.

For information, visit www.mglibrary.org, or call 419-947-5866.

The Mount Gilead Public Library’s new drive-up window was installed to keep the library open and services running. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/01/web1_drive-up-window-picture-for-Sentinel.pub_.jpg The Mount Gilead Public Library’s new drive-up window was installed to keep the library open and services running. Courtesy Photo