New look at local spot

CARDINGTON — Newly renovated and rebranded, the Main Street Bar and Grill, 217 W. Main St., offers expanded seating and an updated, varied menu.

Managed by Daniel West and Avanza Vaile, the business now includes ten spacious booths, Including five double size tables, several hi-top tables and a full bar.

Soft lighting enhances the beauty of the wood both in the booths and the flooring.

West, the executive chef and U. S. Navy veteran, will employ six to eight other positions. West is from Philadelphia and has been cooking for 12 years. His original, hand-pattied burgers are well know in this area.

The grill is currently in a “soft opening” with varied hours. During The next two weekends, through Feb. 8, the dinner hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be from 3 to 9 pm. On Feb. 1, the bar will be open noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday with a limited bar menu.

Breakfast will be served beginning Monday, Feb. 8, from 6 to 11 a.m.

Karaoke is planned for Saturdays with Dane Johnson from the End Zone, with the goal to add trivia nights and a few game days.

There is a “wonderful” stage space that will be perfect for bands and maybe even a dinner theater.

The managers noted they are willing to rent the fining room space to groups wanting to meet during the daytime and can provide food for those events.

COVID-19 rules and social distancing will be followed.

Vaile, who is a descendant of Isaac Bunker, founder of Cardington, and West invite the public to visit the grill. For information call 419-864-9504.

Daniel West and Avanza Vaile, proprietors of the Main Street Bar and Grill in Cardington. Courtesy Photos | Wes Goodman Interior of the newly remodeled Main Street Bar and Grill. Courtesy Photos | Wes Goodman

Main Street Bar and Grill gets new look, menu