Duncan serving in Navy

NORTH ARABIAN SEA — Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Gage Duncan, from Cardington, fires a shot line from the deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) during a replenishment-at-sea Jan. 26. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.

