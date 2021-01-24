Parts of central Ohio under winter weather advisory

COLUMBUS — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of central Ohio until midnight Sunday due to lingering drizzle and freezing mist.

Area roads are reported slippery although the advisory hasn’t been issued for Crawford or Morrow counties.

The counties under a Winter Weather Advisory are for locations where freezing drizzle is occurring with air temperatures that are also at or below freezing.

As of around 6:30 p.m. Delaware County is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency because of the road conditions.

The drizzle will taper off later this evening. A wintry mix could arrive by early Monday. The high will be 36 degrees with snow flurries likely.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/01/web1_winter-1.jpg