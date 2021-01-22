Cardington plans Winter Sports Night

Cardington-Lincoln High School will hold its annual Winter Sports Night ceremony Friday, Jan. 29, when the Pirates host Northmor High School basketball team.

The starting time for the ceremony will be announced that morning. There will be no dance this year nor will there be no junior attendants from the first grade.

Retiring king and queen are Garrett Linkous and Emily Benson Queen candidates, all seniors, are Isabelle Crum, Meah Howard and Liz Long. King candidates, also seniors, are Zach Lester, Avery Harper and Mason White.

Attendants are Riley Burchett, junior; Meghan Greenawalt, junior and Genevieve Longsdorrf, freshman.

Crum is the daughter of Matt and Amie Crum. She is active with FFA, National Honor Society, Improv and is a varsity cheerleader. She is employed with Singing Springs Nursery.

She is a state proficiency winner in Nursery Operation, received the Outstanding Leadership award in varsity cheer and is a state degree recipient.

She will be escorted by king candidate Zach Lester, son of Scott and Amy Lester. He is active with FFA and FCA, and plays football and basketball. He has earned the academic award and is a three-year letterman in football and two year letterman in basketball.

Howard is the daughter of Shawn and Theresa Howard. She is active in sports, clubs, organizations and church. She plays in the band and pep band. Her honors and awards include sports awards, academic award, FFA and 4-H competitions and she competed for the high school mathematics award.

She will be escorted by king candidate Mason White, son of Tabitha and Travis White. He is active in sports, cross county, basketball and track and belongs to National Honor Society and the Spanish Club. He helps to coach youth cross country organization and is active with St. John Lutheran Church.

He is three-time all-conference in cross county, academic All-Ohio cross country and two-time state qualifier in cross country.

Liz Long, daughter of Eric and Marcie Long, is involved in varsity volleyball, the Spirit Club, Spanish Club, student council and the National Honor Society. She also owns a business called “Liz Long Painted Creations,” where she sews custom painted boards. She is vice president of the National Honor Society, senior class president. She served as her class vice president during her sophomore and freshman years and president last year.

She will be escorted by Avery Harper, son of Joseph Harper and Catherine Laser. He is active with the National Honor Society, basketball, baseball and the Spirit Club. He has received awards in FFA and 4-H and was named second team KMAC District 11 basketball and honorable mention baseball and was the Pirate Award winner in baseball.

Junior attendant Riley Burchett is the daughter of Stephanie and Chris Burchett. She has been on the honor roll all of her high school years earned the FFA Greenhand Award, FFA Chapter Degree and her varsity letter in softball. She likes to show at the fair.

She will be escorted by Nate Hickman, son of Dave and Sarah Hickman.

Sophomore attendant Meghan Greenawalt, is the daughter of Chris and James Greenawalt. She is involved with Soccer, the drama club, Academy of Rising Stars dance, Cheer, FFA, Band and Improv.

Her honors include lettering in cheer, band, and academics. She placed fourth in districts in public speaking for the FFA, and in the top 10 at Nextar National Dance Competition for the past three years. She likes to ride horses and dirt bikes, writing songs and poems and working out. She will be escorted by Colin McAvoy, son of Susan McAvoy.

Freshman attendant Genevieve Longsdorf is the daughter of Mathew Longsdorf and Laura Longsdorf. She is active in basketball and softball.

She will be escorted by Jason Bockbrader. son of Brent and Tolly Bockbrader.

Back row, from left: Riley Burchett, junior; Zach Lester, senior king candidate; Avery Harper, senior king candidate Mason White, senior king candidate; Meghan Greenawalt, sophomore attendant and Genevieve Longsdorf, freshman attendant. Front row: queen candidates, all seniors: Isabelle Crum, Meah Howard and Liz Long. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/01/web1_Winter-Sports-Night-2021-001.jpg Back row, from left: Riley Burchett, junior; Zach Lester, senior king candidate; Avery Harper, senior king candidate Mason White, senior king candidate; Meghan Greenawalt, sophomore attendant and Genevieve Longsdorf, freshman attendant. Front row: queen candidates, all seniors: Isabelle Crum, Meah Howard and Liz Long. Courtesy Photo