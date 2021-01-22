Meetings, events

•The Mount Gilead Board of Education will meet on Jan. 26 and 27 for the purpose of Superintendent interviews. The meetings will be held in executive session in accordance with ORC 121.22G1. The meetings will begin at 5 p.m. and will be held in the Board of Education Office at 145 N. Cherry St., Mount Gilead.

• Headwaters Outdoor Education Center (HOEC) begins its 2021 season (weather and Covid permitting). This year’s event will engage participants in a Scat/Track hike, winter tree identification and possibly a brief indoor activity; Sunday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. All participants will be required to wear masks/face coverings and socially distance. Participants will be divided into three groups with family/household units clustered together. In the event that there is a change in weather or Covid restrictions this could be cancelled. Check with the HOEC Facebook page prior to this date.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

