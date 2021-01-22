MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Through Jan. 22

Joshua Baker and Jennifer Ocheltree.

Alvin Kizer and Allenda Muntz.

Garrett Patterson and Sierra McDole.

Clarence Shepard and Darlene Van Order.

Christopher Smith and Ashleigh Albert.

Richard Stock and Rebekah Cheadle.

Probate Court

Judgment entry to pay attorney fees in estate of Thomas Anthony Moran Sr.

Judgment entry order approving transfer of motor vehicles in estate of John E. Willoughby.

Judgment entry order approving and settling account in estate of Pamela K. Fraizer.

Waiver of notice of hearing on account in estate of Deborah K. Rock.

Judgment entry order to pay attorney fees in estate of Raymond Odell Predmore.

Judgment entry report of distribution in estate of Jack H. Lusby.

Judgment entry order approving inventory and appraisal in estate of Larry L. Bunker.

Judgment entry order approving transfer of motor vehicles in estate of Brian Scott Hess.

Entry setting hearing in estate of Jewell W. Rhow.

Entry setting hearing before Judge Tom C. Elkin in estate of Larry Robert Gregory.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice; appointment of appraiser in estate of Larry E. Crum.

Waiver and consent to appointment of co-executors and hearing in estate of Carl R. Polley.

Certificate of death filed; waiver and consent; dispense with appraisal in estate of Mark A. Polley.

Certificate of death filed; waiver of notice of application to relieve estate from administration in estate of James D. Moore.

Certificate of death filed; application to admit copy of lost will; copy of will filed; notice to administrator of estate recovery program before Judge Robert C. Hickson Jr. in estate of Gwen E. Tomlin.

Waiver of notice of application seeking release of decedents in estate of Charles Layton.

Entry setting hearing in estate of Claudette Greffe.

Orders of approval and settlement of account current in estate of Geneva G. Zimmerman.

Notice of hearing for appointment of guardian of minor in estate of Tiernan Santos.

Notice of hearing on change of name in estate of Christy Ellen Petulla.