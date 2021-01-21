Fire Chief Goodman honored

CARDINGTON — During the Jan. 18 meeting of Cardington Village Council, an award was made to Fire Chief Gary Goodman, who was one of 100 Ohio residents receiving the Small Town American Civic Volunteer Award.

Goodman was nominated for his dedication to the fire department and the community. The award was presented by Mayor Susie Peyton.

In other business:

• Council approved an extension of the contract with OHM Advisors for the period of January 1 to December 31, 2023. The contract includes zoning and engineering services. The 2021 monthly rate for services is $2900. and will increase $100 per month each year of the contract.

• Council adopted an ordinance amending and replacing an earlier ordinance establishing base compensation for certain village employees effective retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021.

• Adopted the current fire code as adopted or amended by the Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal.

• Goodman gave a year-end report on the runs made by the department which included 78 to the village and 33 to Cardington Township. The report notes there were a total of 236 incidents reported in 20 zones in 2020.

Fiscal Officer Deb Fry reviewed the village’s finances- noting a reduction in the income tax revenues. Council agreed to pay bills totaling $68,691.05, which included $41,247.00 to Rinehart Insurance annual renewal including cyber coverage.

They also approved a resolution accepting the amount and rates as determined by the Budget Commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor.

• Village Engineer Danny Wood reported engineers came from the companies from which the village had purchased softeners and filters for the water plant and they stayed all day and did trouble shooting.

“I feel real good about the water plant,” he said.

• An executive session was held at the conclusion of the regular meeting.

Pictured is Cardington Fire Chief Gary Goodman with the award he received during the meeting of Cardington Village Council. He is one of 100 Ohio residents receiving the Small Town American Civic Volunteer Award. He was nominated by Cardington Village for the award. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/01/web1_Gary-Goodman-receives-award.jpg Pictured is Cardington Fire Chief Gary Goodman with the award he received during the meeting of Cardington Village Council. He is one of 100 Ohio residents receiving the Small Town American Civic Volunteer Award. He was nominated by Cardington Village for the award. Courtesy Photo