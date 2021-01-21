UPDATE: Power restored in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD — Much of Morrow County was without power Thursday morning. By 1:30 p.m. power was restored to all those who lost it.

As of 10:50 a.m., First Energy reported only 200 customer outages in the county. First Energy serves 5,676 customers here.

At one point thousand of customers were without power in Mount Gilead and other parts of the county, with Perry Township and other rural areas hardest hit. Some businesses delayed opening downtown.

Reports indicate a KV line that feeds multiple substations in Richland and Morrow counties was tripped. Parts of southern Richland and Crawford counties also lost power.

Washington Township had the most outages just before noon, with 135.

The Village of Mount Gilead says its office will be closed today; normally open 8 a.m. to noon. If there are any issues to report in town, please call the village police department. 419-946-3333.

An update was posted from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office: “We are processing CCW and Background Checks until 3 p.m. today. No appointments needed.”

Click here for updates: http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/oh.html

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/01/web1_Power-Outage-800×597-8.jpg