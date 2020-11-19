Highland provides meals at Thanksgiving

SPARTA — Highland Middle School Principal Matt Bradley is proud of his school.

“We love our Highland students and families, and we wanted to show our appreciation by giving back in some way. So, in the fall of 2018, we came up with the idea of providing Thanksgiving meal “kits” of turkey, cans of corn, cans of green beans, jar of gravy, bag of potatoes, box of stuffing, package of dinner rolls, pumpkin pie, roasting pan, and roasting bag.”

The kits are loaded up into a laundry basket. Families request the kit and pick it up on the day before Thanksgiving.

In 2018, through donations of staff members and community members, we were able to give away 25 meals.

“Last year, we were able to give away 37, and this year, through so many generous donations, we are able to give away over 60 meal kits. We have been simply blown away by the outpouring of giving: food items, monetary donations, even homemade pumpkin pies,” Bradley said.

Vecause of the generosity of our community, he said, not only can we give these meal kits away, but we are also able to stock our food pantry at Highland Middle School. The pantry is for our “backpack blessings” program, where we send non-perishable food items home with students on Fridays to make sure they have enough to eat until they return on Mondays.



Highland collected food for families this Thanksgiving. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/11/web1_Highland-food-drive.jpg Highland collected food for families this Thanksgiving. Courtesy Photo