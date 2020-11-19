Public notice of meeting

The Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District Board of Education hereby gives public notice in accordance with Section 3309.345 of the Ohio Revised Code that Tina Gabler, who is currently employed by the Board of Education as Treasurer, will be retiring and seeking re-employment with the Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District in the same position following her service retirement.

The Board of Education will hold a public meeting on the issue of re-employing the above-named person at a meeting to be held on Jan. 5, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Board Office located in the conference room of the Central Office at 145 N. Cherry St., Mount Gilead.