Council OKs police job descriptions

CARDINGTON — Village council approved four resolutions, each related to changes in the job descriptions of members of the village police department.

Each of the four job descriptions changes was approved at the Nov. 16 meeting.

In other business, council:

• Approved a resolution certifying to the county auditor for inclusion on the tax duplicate the amounts owed to the village for delinquent water and sewer charges.

• Accepted the recommendation of the village administrator to enter into a contract with T-Mobile Central, LLC for the installation of communication equipment and rent of village property known as the village’s water tower.

Village Administrator Danny Wood explained said the village researched other municipalities to compare their rental revenues for the same type of communications equipment. He said he and the fiscal officer renegotiated this contract to receive additional rental revenues totaling $3,240, per quarter, beginning Jan. 1, 2020, for a term of five years.

It was noted that with each subsequent renewal term an increase of 10 percent over the rent for the immediately preceding renewal term will be added.

• Approved a resolution where the LPA (Local Public Agency) gives consent to the Director of Transportation to complete a project that proposes to replace/upgrade various guard rail end assemblies on U.S. 42 and State Route 529 within the village limits as part of the project upgrade.

The legislation states that ODOT agrees to assume and bear the costs of preliminary engineering, right-of-way and construction by administering federal and state funds for this project.

• Under Community Improvement, council approved a resolution authorizing written return to the Morrow County Auditor to the village ordinance regarding the removal of noxious weeds totaling $896.

• Payment of bills totaling $38,437.52 was approved and included $4,285 to Clear Fork Valley Electric for WTP/Wells Repairs.

• Fiscal Officer Deb Fry said the village has adopted two children and one senior for Christmas. She said that due to COVID-19, JFS has had to move up the deadline to have all the gifts to them by Dec. 1, 2020. Donations will be accepted through Nov. 25.

• Wood said final work is being made on the water plant project. He also described the water leak from a fire hydrant that took place Sunday on County Road 132 affecting residents there. The cause was eventually found and he issued a boil alert to the residents in that area. It was to be lifted Tuesday morning.

• Council member Troy Ruehrmund, a member of Friends of Cardington, said there will be no Christmas in Cardington this year due to COVID-19. Plans are for a program that will offer Christmas events throughout the village that will abide by the guidelines.