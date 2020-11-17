Morrow/OSU Extension recognizes volunteers

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County OSU Extension Educators found a new way to recognize volunteers this fall.

Instead of the usual banquet held every November, Extension staff invited volunteers to drive up to accept a catered meal at the Morrow County Fairgrounds Nov. 10. Each volunteer received a meal for themselves and a guest.

Volunteer smiles were big as Extension Educators took turns passing out the meals and thanking volunteers for their work this year. Extension staff lined the walkway by the Junior Fair Building and passed out a total of 178 meals. The hot meals included pork chops, cheesy potatoes, green beans, roll, cookie and water.

“Since we were not allowed to have a sit-down recognition dinner, based on OSU guidelines, we thought we would try something new with a drive-thru style,” said Extension Educator Becky Barker.

Volunteers represented extension areas from 4-H Youth Development, Family and Consumer Sciences and Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“During this crazy year volunteers have gone out of their way to help 4-H members, tried new things with technology and still were willing to help us with the in-person programs.” Barker said.

All the Extension staff were pleased with how smoothly the drive-thru event went. Educators Candace Heer, Amanda Forquer and Carri Jagger joked with Barker that it went so well that the drive-thru might become a tradition for the future.

Barker and the educators spoke with appreciation for volunteers’ work this year, “These are people with big hearts that help our programs be successful and impactful.” Barker said.

Ken Rogers accepts “thank you meals” from OSU Extension associate Barb Hildebrand on behalf of his wife Candie, who is an advisor for Trailblazers 4-H Club. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/11/web1_extension-volunteers.jpg Ken Rogers accepts “thank you meals” from OSU Extension associate Barb Hildebrand on behalf of his wife Candie, who is an advisor for Trailblazers 4-H Club. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel