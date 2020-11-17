Flags for veterans

In observance of Veterans Day, the Cardington FFA Chapter agreed to honor those who have served and those who are currently serving our country.

This year the Cardington eighth grade students answered our request and set up 500 American flags along the sidewalk outside the high school building to honor the brave men and women who have served our country.

In addition, the chapter wanted to thank the eight staff members in the Cardington School District who have served our country. They did this by making boutonnieres for those staff members and delivering them on Veterans Day for them wear them that day.

We are grateful for these brave men and women and would like to thank them for their gracious efforts and sacrifices they have made. We may not know each name, but we can thank each veteran.

Haunted Trail

The Cardington FFA chapter volunteered to be those who “scared” at The Friends of Cardington Haunted Trail. The venture was hosted at the Maxwell Park during the Trick or Treat Night in Cardington.

The chapter had over 20 members dress up in their scariest costumes and “scare” at the Haunted Trail. There were over 250 people who walked through the trail that evening.

Chapter members had a great time and anticipate being invited again next year.

Cardington FFA honors vets FFA members, Tess Ruehrmund, and Luke Goers on left and Lexy Brook-Hobbs and Maddie Brehm on right, flank veteran Thomas Hack, a Cardington-Lincoln High School staff member honored by the FFA on Veterans Day. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/11/web1_Cardington-FFA-honors-vets.jpg Cardington FFA honors vets FFA members, Tess Ruehrmund, and Luke Goers on left and Lexy Brook-Hobbs and Maddie Brehm on right, flank veteran Thomas Hack, a Cardington-Lincoln High School staff member honored by the FFA on Veterans Day. Courtesy Photo