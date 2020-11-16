Strategic Planning Committee formed at C-L

A Strategic Planning Committee has been organized whose purpose is to consider the options and direction the Cardington-Lincoln Local School should pursue during the next three to five years.

“Our goal is to find three to five objectives the community and school district want to reach in that time span,” said Quinn Maceyko, chairman of the committee.

“The current members of the committee are owner-operators of Cardington businesses, students, parents, employees of the school and retired teachers. Most of them are also involved in a civic organization as well, leading to a diverse range of opinions with which to work,” said Maceyko.

Cardington-Lincoln School Superintendent Brian Petrie is committee vice chairman.

Maceyko and Petrie invite the public to attend any of the meetings and welcome their input.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. in the Cardington-Lincoln High School cafeteria.

Contact information for any member of the public wanting more information is quinn.maceyko@cardington.k12.oh.us or brian.poetrie@cardingotn.k12.oh.us or call 419-834-3272.