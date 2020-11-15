Posted on by

MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE


Nov. 9-13

Domestic, Road 206, Harmony

Theft, Marengo

Harassment, SR 19, North Bloomfield

Domestic, Road 15, Bennington

Theft, Road 15, Peru

Assist other Agency, SR 42, Gilead

Theft, Edison

911 hang up, Road 40, Congress

Assist other Agency, Road 224, Peru

Assist other Agency, Cardington

Assist other Agency, Road 15, Bennington

Theft, SR 61, Bennington

Domestic, Road 108, Franklin

Animal call, Road 161, Harmony

Assist other Agency, Road 96, Congress

Harassment, SR 97, Troy

Theft, Edison

Neighbor dispute, Road 218, Peru

Assist other Agency, Road 49, Washington

Animal call, Road 29, Perry

Private property crash, Road 89, Perry

Assist other Agency, Road 25, Chester

Suspicious vehicle, Road 105, Gilead

Juvenile complaint, Road 34, Washington

Assist other Agency, SR 42, Cardington

Theft, Road 14, Franklin

Vandalism, Road 108, Franklin

Animal call, SR 314, Chester

Domestic, Road 40, Congress

Livestock in roadway, Road 22, Perry

Suspicious vehicle, SR 61, Bennington

Suspicious person, Road 24, Lincoln

Harassment, SR 97, Troy

Harassment, SR 229, South Bloomfield

Juvenile complaint, Road 14, Franklin

Vandalism, Road 26, Bennington

Vandalism, Road 108, Franklin

Suspicious vehicle, Road 40, North Bloomfield

Vandalism, SR 229, Peru