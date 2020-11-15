Selover Library collects for Helping Hands Drive

During November and December, Selover Public Library in Chesterville is hosting a Helping Hands Drive to benefit the local community. The library is collecting the following items:

· Nonperishable food

· Toiletries

· Cleaning supplies

· Tissues and toilet paper

· Hats and gloves

· Underwear and socks

· Toys and games

The food, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and paper products will be donated to Angels Food Pantry in Marengo. The new hats and gloves will go to Highland Schools. The new underwear and socks will go to The Pines Clothes Cabin in Mount Gilead, and the toys and games will be delivered to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Department for their holiday toy drive.

The library asks that only new items in good condition be donated. Food should not be expired, in dented cans, or in glass.

Library patrons can also have fines removed from their cards when they donate items to the Helping Hands Drive. Each item donated will clear one overdue fine from a patron’s card.

The library is accepting donations during their regular hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People who wish to donate but do not want to enter to library may use Selover Library’s curbside pickup service; they should simply call the library at 419-768-3431 when they arrive and a librarian will come out to get the donations.

Selover Library thanks all who have generously donated to the drive so far.

Jennifer Trainer and her daughter Kayla add donations to Selover Library’s Helping Hands Drive. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/11/web1_Selover-Library-Trainer-Helping-Hands.jpg Jennifer Trainer and her daughter Kayla add donations to Selover Library’s Helping Hands Drive. Courtesy Photo