Meetings, events

• The Morrow County Genealogical Society will meet Nov. 21 at the Mt Gilead Glory Baptist Church, 600 N. Main St, Mount Gilead. Program is entitled “Share Your Family Treasure.” Do you have a family heirloom? A quilt, toy, photo or love letter? Your grandmother’s yearbook or a favorite story? Bring it along and plan to share! Meeting is at 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Social distancing and masks are required.

Blood drives

• Cardington, Nov. 20: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cardington First United Methodist Church, 300 South Marion Street

• Johnsville, Nov. 21: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Johnsville Fire Station, 7478 County Road 242.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/11/web1_calendar-4.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.