Christmas at the Palace on tap

MARION — The annual holiday production, Christmas at the Palace, will return this year with five shows in four days. Performances are slated for 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 4, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, and 2 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Written and directed by Clare Cooke, “Christmas at the Palace 2020: The Gift” features the talent of individuals ages 6 to 76. The show includes dance numbers, including four men’s and women’s tap lines. The show will also feature a piano duet, vocal solos and duets, a children’s parade and various ensembles, including an acapella quartet and a children’s chorus.

The Palace board is planning a Christmas tree auction in conjunction with the show with trees donated and decorated by community members, businesses and organizations. Proceeds will help offset losses the theatre has

Tickets are on sale now for $22 for adults, $12 for children 12 and younger and may be purchased at the Palace Box Office, 276 W. Center St., or by phone 740-383-2101. Seats are limited to 300 per show.